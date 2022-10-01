Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) Price Up 1% This Week

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Wrapped LUNA Token has a total market capitalization of $30.94 million and $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00166373 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token Profile

Wrapped LUNA Token was first traded on December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,097,265,285 coins. The official website for Wrapped LUNA Token is www.terra.money/#1. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Wrapped LUNA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped LUNA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

