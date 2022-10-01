Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Workday worth $27,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Workday by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

Workday stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of -195.15 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.