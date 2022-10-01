WOM Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.84 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

