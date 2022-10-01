WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 125,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 376,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,637,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth about $10,785,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 140.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 154,179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth about $431,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.