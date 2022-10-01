Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Winc Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Winc stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,522. Winc has a twelve month low of 0.65 and a twelve month high of 14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winc

Winc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winc, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Winc at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

