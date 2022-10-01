Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 75.5% in September

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Get Willow Biosciences alerts:

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.