Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.17.
WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.0 %
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
