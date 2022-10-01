WhaleRoom (WHL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.39 Million

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00007189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.