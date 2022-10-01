WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

