Western Financial Corporation Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AON by 67.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 113,335 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,949. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.06.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.82.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

