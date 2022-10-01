Western Financial Corporation Sells 595 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Western Financial Corporation lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 352,547 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,886,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 213,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. 137,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

