Western Financial Corporation Sells 281 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in KLA were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $8.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.