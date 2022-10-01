Western Financial Corporation Sells 1,308 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,018,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after buying an additional 841,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

