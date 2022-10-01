Western Financial Corporation Makes New $979,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,524. The company has a market capitalization of $307.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

