Western Financial Corporation Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

AVGO traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. 2,720,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,977. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

