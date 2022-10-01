Western Financial Corporation Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 352.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Fortinet by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 637,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,067,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 401.9% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 371,860 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

FTNT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 4,727,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

