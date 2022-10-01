Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aflac worth $27,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 2,931,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.