Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 29,951 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,951 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Stock Down 1.5 %
FTV traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 2,388,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,611. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
