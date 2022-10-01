Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 248 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $79,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.74. 3,629,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,157. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

