Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.16. 1,380,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,676. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.