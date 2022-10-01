Welch & Forbes LLC Has $41.21 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $41,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 82,771 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CHD traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

