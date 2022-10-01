Welch & Forbes LLC Has $13.87 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,453,000 after buying an additional 352,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. 1,438,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.