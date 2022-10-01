Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,722 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.21. 1,893,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

