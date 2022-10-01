Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.33.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $243.11. The stock had a trading volume of 985,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.53 and a 200 day moving average of $297.82. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $242.70 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

