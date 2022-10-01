Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.