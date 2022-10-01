Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NEE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

