Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.11 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

