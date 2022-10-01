Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $550.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.56 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.