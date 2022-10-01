Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

TCBI opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $231.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 288,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.