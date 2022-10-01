Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %
TCBI opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, for a total transaction of $133,861.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $19,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 288,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
