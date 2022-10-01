Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 38,138 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,138 shares during the period. Kismet Acquisition Three makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 1,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the last quarter.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIIIU remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Friday. 15,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

