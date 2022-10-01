Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Trimmed by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.21. 1,993,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average of $160.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

