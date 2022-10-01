Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 4.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.36.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.