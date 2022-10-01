Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.88.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.