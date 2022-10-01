Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

