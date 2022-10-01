Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $12.66.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
