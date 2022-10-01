Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 988,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 370,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 217,750 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 345.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 186,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 151,321 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $6.37.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

