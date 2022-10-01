Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGA opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

