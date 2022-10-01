Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IGA stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

