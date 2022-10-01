Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Vonovia Stock Up 5.6 %

VNA stock opened at €22.21 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 1-year high of €54.54 ($55.65). The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

