Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.98.

VLPNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Voestalpine Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

