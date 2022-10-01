Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.98.
VLPNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Voestalpine Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.93.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
