Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

VSTO stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,344,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

