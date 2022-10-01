Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.75

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.75 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 122.85 ($1.48), with a volume of 6119583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.05 ($1.52).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 221.44 ($2.68).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 283.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.