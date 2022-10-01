VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0029

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. VIBE has a market cap of $750,931.92 and approximately $202.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

