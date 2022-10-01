Veritaseum Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.68 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $87.68 million and $5,010.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $40.79 or 0.00211370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

