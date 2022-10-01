Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

