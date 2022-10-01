VeraOne (VRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.88 Million

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One VeraOne coin can currently be bought for $52.68 or 0.00272919 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VeraOne has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. VeraOne has a market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $18,309.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VeraOne Coin Profile

VeraOne was first traded on December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 225,502 coins. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io/en/home. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeraOne

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeraOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeraOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

