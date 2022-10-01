VELOREX (VEX) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

VELOREX (VEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, VELOREX has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. VELOREX has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $76,273.00 worth of VELOREX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VELOREX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VELOREX’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. VELOREX’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,750,417 coins. The Reddit community for VELOREX is https://reddit.com/r/Velorex_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VELOREX’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VELOREX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VELOREX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VELOREX using one of the exchanges listed above.

