Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. TheStreet downgraded Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 798.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 156,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,993 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.