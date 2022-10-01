VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 197 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

