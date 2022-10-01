VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Purchases Shares of 14,621 iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF makes up 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $47.53 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $62.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44.

