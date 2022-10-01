VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $14.59 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after buying an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,293,000 after buying an additional 953,085 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,008,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 291,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,704,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $71.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

